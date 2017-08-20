WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Beginning Monday At 1 P.M.

Adult, 2 Children In Critical Condition Following Morning Apartment Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An adult and two children are in critical condition after being rescued from a Baltimore County apartment fire Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m., at an apartment in the 6300 block of Holly Lane.

People living in the building tell WJZ they saw heavy flames in the top floor of the apartment.

“I got up, smelled smoke. I didn’t know where the smoke came from, but I knew it was serious for them to run back the way they did,” said Ed Russell, who lives in the apartment.

Fire crews rescued two children and an adult from the flames. All three have been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control just after 5:45 a.m., but a firefighter had to be taken to a hospital as a precaution for heat exhaustion.

The American Red Cross is on scene to help those affected by the fire.

