Officials: 26 Bulldog Puppies Found In Hot Van At Store

GARFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Animal welfare officials say more than two dozen puppies were found inside a hot van parked at a New Jersey store.

Officials say the 26 English and French bulldogs appeared to be dehydrated when they were found Saturday outside Walmart in Garfield. But they all appear to be doing well now.

It’s not clear how long the animals had been in the van before they were discovered.

Authorities haven’t said whether anyone will face charges in connection with the incident.

Animal welfare officials say they may go to court to seek ownership of the dogs so they can be put up for adoption.

