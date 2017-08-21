Christopher Columbus Monument Vandalized In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Sunday night, the Christopher Columbus monument in Baltimore’s Herring Run Park was vandalized.
The monument is over 200 years old and police are investigating the vandalism.
A YouTube video was released showing protesters arriving to the monument with signs, and then proceeding to smash it.
This comes about a week after the city had crews remove four monuments — a statue of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, the Confederate Women’s monument, the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument and a statue of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney.
