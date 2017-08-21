Manny Machado Named American League Player of the Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado has been named the American League Player of the Week for the period ending August 20.

Machado batted .385 (10-for-26) with four runs scored, a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over six games played to earn his third career AL Player of the Week Award, last winning on June 15, 2015.

This is Baltimore’s third weekly award this season, becoming the first AL Club to do so. Other Orioles to win this season include Machado’s fellow infielders Tim Beckham (August 7) and Jonathan Schoop (July 23).

Machado, a three-time AL All-Star, posted a hit in each contest during his award-winning week, and enters play today in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak dating back to August 11. On Monday against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field, the 25-year-old clubbed his sixth career grand slam, and second of the road trip (also August 7th at Los Angeles Angels). The third overall selection in the 2010 MLB Draft followed up his hot start to the week with a three-homer effort on Friday night against the Angels at Camden Yards. With his final homer – a walk-off grand slam – Manny finished the contest with seven RBI.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Machado became the 13th player in MLB history to log three round-trippers in a game with the final one being a walk-off, and the first since All-Star first baseman Joey Votto accomplished the feat for the Cincinnati Reds on May 13, 2012 against the Washington Nationals.

Over a 12-game stretch from August 6-18, Machado hit .370 (20-for-54) with 12 runs scored, four doubles, a triple, seven home runs (three grand slams) and 25 RBI. Per Elias, Manny became the first Major League hitter with 25 RBI over a span of 12 games since Edwin Encarnacion did so for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015.

In addition, the dynamic third baseman became just the 10th player in Baseball history, and the first in Orioles franchise history, to record three grand slams in a calendar month.

In recognition of his American League Player of the Week Award, Manny Machado will be awarded a watch courtesy of Rockwell.