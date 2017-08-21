Report: Secret Service Can’t Afford To Pay Agents Needed To Protect Trump’s Family

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Secret Service can’t afford to continue paying agents to protect President Donald Trump’s extended family.

There are several reason for this, including an unprecedented number of people they are being asked to protect, and frequent travel by Trump and other members of his family.

Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex”Alles told USA Today,”The president has a large family and our responsibility is required by law. I can’t change that. I have no flexibility,” according to a CBS News report.

Even though Alles said in a statement that the Secret Service has the required funding through September 30, the agency estimates that about 1,100 will work overtime hours that exceed statutory pay caps through December.

CBS confirms that because of this, the director and members of Congress are discussing raising the caps from $160,000 to $187,000 per year for the rest of President Trump’s term.

There was also a shortage in 2016, but legislation was passed to allow agents to exceed pay caps.

According to CBS News estimates, Air Force One trips to Mar-a-Lago have cost taxpayers an estimated $700,000 for each round trip.

18 members of President Trump’s family are initially protected by the Secret Service, and 42 people in total.

When President Obama was in office, agents protected 31 people.

