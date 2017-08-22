15-Year-Old Among Homicides Victims In Baltimore Tuesday Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating two separate homicides Tuesday afternoon, one of which resulted in the death of a 15-year-old.

The first fatal shooting happened at 12:30 p.m., in the 3700 block of Fleetwood Ave.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other homicide happened at 1:50 p.m., in the 900 block of Bennett Place.

Police arrived to find a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

