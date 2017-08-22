Busy Clean Up Still Underway After Monday’s Storms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A busy day in Baltimore County Tuesday, as workers haul away debris and assess the damage from Monday night’s storms.

A rush of water and wind toppled trees and stranded kayakers on local waterways.

You can see downed branches and a lot of damage left still 24 hours later.

Neighbors say at least one renter can’t come home after a tree ripped through a Middle River apartment building.

A problem seen in neighborhoods all over the county Tuesday.

Branches, trees, damage stacked in yards 24 hours after sudden storms pounded Baltimore County.

“It was the wind. The wind picked right up,” said Michael Maans.

The wind picked up, and trees came down, piercing a Middle River apartment building.

“You could feel the vibration as soon as it happened, and then we couldn’t tell if there was a fire because the fire department showed up,” Maans said.

Sky Eye Chopper 13 was over the damage Monday night that is now nearly cleaned up, but still surrounded with yellow caution tape.

A similar scene just a 10 minute drive down the road in Essex.

A massive tree turned into wood chips Tuesday, after uprooting and crashing onto two houses.

The damaged tree has already come down, but for two homes in Essex, bright red stickers are still on the door marking them unsafe, and therefore unlivable after Monday night’s storms.

A rainy August leading to a rising price tag for tree services.

“We’ve been getting calls at all hours of the night,” Ben Allen, of Allen & Sons Tree Service, said.

For Allen, that means a bump in business.

“The ground is so saturated, so anytime you get some wind, the trees are just coming over. So, it’s been a very busy August,” he said.

A lot of standing water causing a lot of problems as the rain continues to pour down.

Clean up still in motion, but amazingly, there have been no reported injuries from Monday’s storms.

Firefighters also had to pull a group of kayakers out of the water near Hart Miller Island, and recover a wrecked boat nearby.

