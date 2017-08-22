Reward Increases To $15K For Information On Coconut Charlie’s Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who set fire to Coconut Charlie’s Bar and Grill back in July has increased by $10,000.

The owner of the popular Anne Arundel County sports bar put additional money towards the reward, which is now at $15,000.

Authorities say the two-alarm fire caused “extensive damage” to Coconut Charlie’s, located on Fort Smallwood Rd., and authorities believe the fire that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov, as well as calling AACoFD at 410-222-TIPS or through the AACoFD section of http://www.aacounty.org. You can also send a text anonymously via the ReportIt® mobile app, available through http://www.reportit.com, using the ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location.

