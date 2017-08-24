Suspect Accused Of Abducting 5-Year-Old During Carjacking Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested the man accused of abducting a 5-year-old girl during a carjacking earlier this month in Anne Arundel County.

Eric Dewayne Arnold has been charged with motor vehicle theft and abduction for the incident.

RELATED: 5-Year-Old Abducted During Glen Burnie Carjacking Found Safe

A woman called authorities back on August 14, and said that a man had stolen her car with her 5-year-old daughter in the back seat, while it was parked near the Royal Farms store at the 200 block of Oak Manor Road in Glen Burnie.

According to police, the suspect asked the woman for money outside the store, and when the woman got out of her car to talk to a friend, the suspect jumped into the car and sped away.

The child was later found unharmed in Baltimore and taken to the a police station to be reunited with her family. The car was later found in the 1500 N. Fulton Avenue in Baltimore.

Police later identified Arnold as a suspect after getting tips from the public.

Arnold was arrested after police got a call about a panhandler in a Target parking lot. Officers arrived on scene and arrested Arnold without incident.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook