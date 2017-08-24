Police Respond To ‘Active Shooter’ Situation In Downtown Charleston

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Charleston, South Carolina say they’re investigating “active shooter situation” downtown.
The local newspaper reports the incident began at a restaurant, Virginia’s On King.
Witnesses say a man in his mid-50s with a gun said something along the lines of “There’s a new boss in town” after locking the front door to the restaurant.
The call to police initially came in as a hostage situation.
This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available.
