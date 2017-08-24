Police Respond To ‘Active Shooter’ Situation In Downtown Charleston

Filed Under: Charleston

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Charleston, South Carolina say they’re investigating “active shooter situation” downtown.

The local newspaper reports the incident began at a restaurant, Virginia’s On King.

Witnesses say a man in his mid-50s with a gun said something along the lines of “There’s a new boss in town” after locking the front door to the restaurant.

The call to police initially came in as a hostage situation.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch