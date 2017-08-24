City Judges Refuse To Meet With Gov. Hogan About Baltimore Crime

Filed Under: Baltimore, Crime, Governor Larry Hogan, Judges, Meeting, refuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City judges are refusing to attend Governor Larry Hogan’s planned meeting next week to talk about skyrocketing crime in Baltimore.

According the Baltimore Sun, judges who preside over criminal cases in Baltimore say it’s inappropriate to meet with politicians who may try to influence their decisions on the bench.

Governor Hogan says that’s unacceptable. He says he wants to have a frank and honest discussion about violence on city streets.

He also wants to ask judges directly why the majority of violent offenders have their sentences suspended, putting them back on city streets.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch