City Judges Refuse To Meet With Gov. Hogan About Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City judges are refusing to attend Governor Larry Hogan’s planned meeting next week to talk about skyrocketing crime in Baltimore.
According the Baltimore Sun, judges who preside over criminal cases in Baltimore say it’s inappropriate to meet with politicians who may try to influence their decisions on the bench.
Governor Hogan says that’s unacceptable. He says he wants to have a frank and honest discussion about violence on city streets.
He also wants to ask judges directly why the majority of violent offenders have their sentences suspended, putting them back on city streets.
