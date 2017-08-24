Maine Governor Threatened After Confederate-9/11 Comparison

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he received death threats after comparing the removal of Confederate statues to the removal of a 9/11 memorial.

The Republican governor made the comparison a week ago during a radio appearance on WGAN-AM. He appeared on the same station Thursday to say he’s gotten letters “threatening to kill me” and “threatening my personal life and my family.”

LePage made his initial comments days after deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white supremacist rally over the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. He also blamed right- and left-wing demonstrators for the violence.

LePage said this week that 7,600 Maine residents fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War. He said Thursday he might be mistaken. Historians had expressed doubt about the figure.

 

