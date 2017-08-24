2 Missing Sailors From Navy Destroyer Collision Are From Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Two of the nine sailors missing since a Navy destroyer collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore Monday are from Maryland.

Navy divers have found some remains of in a flooded compartment on the USS John S. McCain.

Officials now say one sailor’s remains have been identified as 22-year-old electronics technician 3rd class Kenneth Aaron Smith of New Jersey.

Still missing are 26-year-old electronics technician 2nd class Kevin Sayer Bushell and 23-year-old information systems technician 2nd class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., both from Maryland.

Seven others are also missing:

– Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri

– Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas

– Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio

– Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York

– Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut

– Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas

– Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois

The Navy also announced Thursday that it has suspended search and rescue efforts after more than 80 hours multinational efforts.

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers will continue search and recovery efforts inside flooded compartments in the ship for the missing sailors, however.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

