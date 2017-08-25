Police: Man Texting And Driving Rear Ends State Trooper

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State police say a Rockville man rear ended a trooper Friday morning because he was texting and driving.

Officials say around 7:15 a.m., a trooper was patrolling the inner loop of I-495 at Route 450 in Lanham when he noticed Deangelo Price, 26, texting and driving in his 2015 Honda Civic.

The trooper drove past Price to conduct a traffic stop but due to heavy traffic, the trooper ended up in front of the Honda when he was then rear ended by Price.

Police say the trooper had his sirens activated when Price rear ended him.

The trooper was transported to the hospital, but there’s is no word of his condition at this time.

Price refused medical treatment and reportedly didn’t sustain any injuries. He was charged with using a handheld phone while driving and other traffic related charges.

