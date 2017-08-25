WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Menacing Harvey On Verge Of Reaching Texas Coast | Photo Gallery: Texas Prepares For Hurricane HarveyLive Radar

Orioles Take Advantage Of Red Sox Errors In 16-3 Rout

BOSTON (AP) — Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis had home runs, and the Baltimore Orioles used a seven-run fifth inning to power past the Boston Red Sox 16-3 on Friday night.

The 16 runs is a season-high for the Orioles, who have won three out their last four as they try to stay in the mix for one of the American League’s wild-card spots. Trey Mancini led Baltimore with four RBIs.

Jeremy Hellickson (8-7) allowed four hits and three runs over seven innings to pick up his second win in an Orioles uniform.

With the loss Rick Porcello (8-15) snapped a string of four straight wins, surrendering a career-high 11 runs off nine hits before getting pulled in the fifth.

Boston’s defense also struggled, committing a season-high five errors.

