Police Searching For Gunman Responsible For Shooting Several Cars, Including Cop Cruiser

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Multiple cars were shot at in Baltimore County Thursday, blowing out windows and nearly hitting drivers and passengers in a broad daylight.

Some of the drivers had their children in the car and one day later, the shooter or shooters are still on the loose. Some are worried they’ll strike again.

“It’s just scary all the way around,” Tami Principio said. “The fact that neither one of us were hit and it went into the rear window and not the front.”

Sky Eye Chopper 13 was over the scene Thursday as calls from panicked drivers poured in.

Four cars were all shot at while driving on Phoenix Road near York Road, including an unmarked police car.

“I heard this sound and turned to her and aid what was that, you couldn’t see through my rear view mirror and you couldn’t see through the glass,” Principio said.

The area is favored by hunters and police don’t believe they were specifically targeted, but do believe the cars were intentionally shot at.

More than 24 hours later, the search for the gunman continues.

“At this point we don’t have any exact idea of what happened or who they were,” said Sean Vinson of Baltimore County police.

“It was hard to wrap your head around,” Principio said. “Couldn’t be more full of gratitude.”

Yesterday police searched that area but there’s still no information on a potential suspect.

Anyone who has information on the incidents is urged to call Baltimore County police immediately.

