Three New Baby Puffins Have Hatched At National Aquarium

The National Aquarium is puffed up with pride as it introduces three new additions to the puffin families.
The three chicks were hatched between July 6 and August 10, marking the first time the aquarium has had three new puffins in one breeding season.
Their names are Gnocchi, a boy and girls Viola and Willow.
After about 45 days with their parents, the pufflings will emerge from their burrows for everyone to see.
There are now 12 puffins living within the Sea Cliffs exhibit.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook