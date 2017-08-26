WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Damaging Hurricane Harvey Settles In Over Southeast Texas |  Photo Gallery: Hurricane Harvey Attacks The Texas CoastLive Radar

Florida Police Fatally Shoot Woman Threatening Suicide

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police SWAT team shot and killed an armed woman who had been threatening suicide.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says a Sunrise Police SWAT team went to an apartment Friday where an armed woman had barricaded herself inside and was threatening to kill herself.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said in a press release Saturday the woman stopped communicating with officers, so the SWAT team entered the apartment. She says the officers encountered the woman and shots were fired. She died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The woman’s name has not been released. The Sunrise Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to phone and email requests for immediate comment.

  1. HMichael Hawkins (@HMichaelHawkins) says:
    August 26, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I’m sure someone else has said it, but “Suicide By Cop!”

