Man Charged With Assaulting Group Home Employees With Fire Extinguisher

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Carroll County man faces arson-related charges after attempting to ignite a fire in the group home where he lived, as well as maliciously discharging a fire extinguisher, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says.

They say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday at Benchmark Human Services at 3026 Buffalo Road in New Windsor. Investigators say 29-year-old David Lee Fisher attempted to set fire to a closed office door where group home employees were.

With the unsuccessful attempt to ignite the door, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says Fisher then used a fire extinguisher and discharged it under the door.

Investigators say Fisher then fled the home, but was quickly located and detained by Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says two group home employees and two other home residents were evaluated for inhaling the dry fire extinguisher powder chemicals, but all four people have been discharged.

Fisher faces first-degree arson and second-degree malicious burning charges, as well as assault, reckless endangerment, and destruction of property.

Authorities say he is awaiting a bond review at Carroll County Detention Center.

