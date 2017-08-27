WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Harvey Spins Deeper Inland; Full Scope Of Damage Is Unknown |  Photo Gallery: Harvey Attacks The Texas CoastLive Radar

Maryland Medical Pot Dispensary Hopes To open in November

Filed Under: Maryland Medical Marijuana, Medical Marijuana

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — The owner of a medical marijuana dispensary in Cumberland says he hopes to open for business in November.

The Cumberland Times-News reports that one of three owners of the Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary recently gave the newspaper an update on his business.

Sajal Roy says the dispensary has faced delays due to a lack of approved marijuana growers with available product. He also says he found he needed additional upgrades at the dispensary facility.

He says he intends to ask the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission to inspect his business in mid-September. He also says the dispensary has been working with a grower in Frederick. He says Green Leaf Medical has assured him that product will be available as soon as November.

Comments

One Comment

  1. phaitonican says:
    August 27, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Finally! Nice to hear that cannabis owns the world.

    Reply | Report comment |

