FBI Working To Identify Bank Robber Who Claimed He Had Explosive Device

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI is asking for the public to help them identify a man who robbed a Baltimore bank earlier this month by claiming he had an explosive device.

The robbery happened just before 10 a.m., on August 7, at the SunTrust Bank located at 2400 Boston St.

The suspect went into the bank and gave a teller a note demanding cash. The note also said he had an explosive device.

The robber fled on foot, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Baltimore FBI at 410-265-8080. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

