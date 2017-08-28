Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening In Northwest Baltimore Prompts Concerns From Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A medical marijuana dispensary due to open in northwest Baltimore is prompting City Council to take a look at its location.

Pat Warren reports, concerns are being raised about the community impact of a dispensary planned for Wyman Park.

The Wyman Park dispensary is perfectly legal, if not perfectly located for some neighbors nearby.

One of 11 medical marijuana dispensaries in Baltimore is coming to the 3300 block of Keswick Road in Wyman Park.

“I don’t know what to think, this is the first I’ve heard of it actually,” says area resident Christopher Woods.

“I said, what?”

Mary Pat Clarke represents the district in City Council and says her first concern is security. Although it’s a commercial block, it is surrounded by residents.

“Then I said call this neighborhood, call that neighborhood, and the meetings began,” says Councilwoman Clarke.

The meetings will culminate in a council hearing this week. Community reaction so far is mixed.

“It would depend on how it’s run, I suppose,” says Woods.

“Well I’ve been reading about it in the paper and I don’t agree with it because there’s too many schools in the area and there’s too many families and children in the area and I just don’t think it’s a wise decision to put something like this here,” says area resident Kathy Cole.

“I don’t think it’s a problem,” says Justina Apaw. She says she sees no threat.

“I work here and I come around here about eight hours a day,” she says.

More opinions will be aired on Wednesday.

The owner is working with Clarke and others on a memorandum of understanding to address their concerns but didn’t want to be interviewed.

The hearing is 1 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers.

