Death Of A Man Weeks After Head Trauma Ruled A Homicide

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say the death of a man weeks after he was found on the sidewalk with head trauma has been ruled a homicide.

The department said in a news release Tuesday that 48-year-old Christopher Lessane was found lying on the sidewalk in the southern part of the city on June 1. Investigators say Lessane, who was suffering from head trauma, was taken to a hospital.

Lessane was transferred to a hospice, where he died on July 19. Police say an autopsy showed Lessane died from blunt force trauma and on Monday, the medical examiner ruled his death was a homicide.

