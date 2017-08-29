FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch for Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester County Until 11 P.M. | Download The WJZ Weather App

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: More Rain, More Dead: Harvey Floods Keeps Houston Paralyzed | Baltimore Co. Fire Dept. Members Sent To Help With Texas Flooding | How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Meth Found On Child’s Lunch Money Leads To Woman’s Arrest

Filed Under: drug arrests, meth

HELENA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say traces of meth found on a child’s lunch money led to a woman’s arrest.

News outlets report the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force says 44-year-old Heather Brooke Isaacs was arrested Friday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

Lt. Clay Hammac says a student at a Helena school paid for lunch in cash, and the cafeteria cashier noticed a white, powdery residue on the bills. The cashier shared her find with the school resource officer, who Hammac said recognized it as possibe meth.

The officer contacted the task force, which investigated. Hammac says investigators found “horrific” conditions at Isaacs’ home.

It’s unclear if Isaacs has an attorney.

The child is in custody of the Shelby Department of Human Resources.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch