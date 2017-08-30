Md. Volunteer Fire Company Collects Supplies For Harvey Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company are collecting much-needed supplies for the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, but the there’s an even bigger donation-the group said it needed.

Cars have been dropping off their donations since 7 a.m Wednesday and they’re expecting a huge turnout, but organizers said what they needed was an 18-wheeler and a driver to get the donations down to Texas to those who need it most.

After a deluge for days, people drenched in rain-soaked Houston are now wringing themselves out from Harvey’s wrath.

Even as the rescues continue in Bel Air, the young and young at heart are dropping off whatever they can for people in the Lone Star State.

“It’s nice to give back to the people that are less fortunate than we are,” said Joseph Fleming of Bel Air.

“I think Houston would do the same for Baltimore if it happened here,” said Steven Avery Bel Air.

“It just goes to show that there is good in this world,” said Kristine Davis of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, who got the ball rolling on collecting donations Monday.

For her this is personal.

“I have family down there, and asked them what they were in need of,” Davis said.

So does Leroy Fleming of Bel Air.

“I wonder how deep of water they’re in, and whether they’re OK,” Fleming said.

Davis was hopeful that somebody could come through with an 18-wheeler.

A woman from Houston in Baltimore is willing to donate a vehicle from her trucking company to get the supplies down to Texas.

“We have everything that they’ve been asking for, we just have to get it down there,” she said.

The group will be accepting donations until midnight Wednesday.

