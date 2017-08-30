FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Death Toll From Harvey Rises To At Least 20 | Maryland Volunteers Head To Flood-Ravaged Texas; Churches Collecting Donations| How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar

Critics Oppose College Course Looking At Black Lives Matter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State University plans to offer a course called “Black Minds Matter: A Focus on Black Boys and Men in Education” that was inspired in part by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The weekly course will be open to the public for enrollment in October and will feature various speakers who will talk about how black men are undervalued in the classroom.

San Diego State professor J. Luke Wood, who helped create the online course, said it will connect themes from the Black Lives Matter movement to issues facing blacks in educational settings.

The upcoming course has drawn criticism.

Craig DeLuz, a gun rights advocate with the Sacramento-based Firearms Policy Coalition, said a public university should not be offering a course that includes speakers from a movement whose members have been accused of inciting violence.

