Former Raven LB Zach Orr Joins Baltimore Coaching Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Former Baltimore Raven linebacker Zachary Orr is joining the team’s coaching staff after announcing his retirement from the team as a player due to a congenital spine condition.

The Ravens say Orr always knew he wanted to work in the league once his playing days were over.

“I just get a quicker start now,” Orr said.

The teams says he’ll shadow linebackers Coach Don “Wink” Martindale during the season, as well as sit in on special teams meetings, and will transfer over to the personnel side evaluating players during the offseason.

The team describes it as an internship for now, but the hope is for Orr to catch on full time.

“Zach will be getting exposure to both the coaching and personnel departments with the Ravens,” General Manager Ozzie Newsome said.

“He’ll spend time learning about coaching at this level, and he’ll learn the ropes with our scouts. We look forward to working with him as he makes the transition from being an active player.”

Orr retired after the season ended, then tried to make to make a comeback when outside doctors told him that his spinal condition shouldn’t put him at risk.

Team doctors did not agree. Orr visited six teams, including the Ravens, in person and talked to another 11 over the phone. For different reasons, no teams would clear him to play, forcing Orr to stay retired.

“I still want to be around this game, especially an opportunity to work with some of the best coaches and some of the best front-office personnel in the league,” Orr said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to learn and grow.”

