Non-Profit Organization Highlights The Good Life In Baltimore Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An independent non-profit organization is highlighting city schools in newly-released videos.

Live Baltimore is finding the good life in Baltimore City and when school starts after Labor Day, families will see a view of Baltimore City schools not often seen: the environmental education program at Hamilton Elementary/Middle, the families in Medfield Heights Elementary School and the neighborhood bonding at Federal Hill Prep Elementary.

“Our challenge in Baltimore City is not that we don’t have excellence going on,” said Baltimore Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises.

“Our challenge in Baltimore City is the fact that we don’t have enough,” Santelises said.

Live Baltimore’s videos focus on what Baltimore does have.

“We have a video about Federal Hill Prep and all the families that are biking and scooting to school down in the peninsula region of the city,” said Annie Milli of Live Baltimore.

“We also have video about Medfield Heights and all the teachers that are sending their own kids to school at Medfield,” Milli said.

“And also the incredible environmental science program at Hamilton Elementary Middle,” Milli said.

Live Baltimore wants everyone to know families are finding great school options in neighborhoods that make it work for them and that Baltimore is really an amazing city is what people who live here want the world to know.

