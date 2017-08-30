Longtime Ravens Season Tix Holders Who Didn’t Get Them This Year Win Them From Md. Lottery

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Death Toll From Harvey Rises To At Least 20 | Maryland Volunteers Head To Flood-Ravaged Texas; Churches Collecting Donations| How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar

By Ron Matz
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Cecil County couple is all smiles today, thanks to the Maryland Lottery.

They won Baltimore Ravens season tickets for the 2017 season, and Ron Matz reports they’ll be in seats most of us can only dream about.

Carol and Steve Pearson, of Perryville, won the Maryland Lottery Second Chance contest.

“Very excited, overwhelmed with everything,” Carol says. “We are huge Ravens fans so this is just wonderful.”

Those with non-winning Ravens scratch-off tickets can enter the Second Chance promotion to win cash and Ravens-themed prizes.

“Players can enter their non-winning tickets into our loyalty program and then they can choose which prize they want to enter to win,” says lottery spokeswoman Gail Pelovitz. “And the folks today chose to enter season tickets for 2017.”

“We’ve had season tickets for years,” Steve says. “We actually didn’t get them this year. So, ironically, here we win the prize for season tickets.”

They’ll be sitting at the 50-yard line, club level. A $500 shopping spree at the team store is also part of their prize.

“We always wished it would happen and we’re loving it,” Steve says.

The Pearsons, who are retired, have been married 33 years. Two other lottery players also won season tickets in the promotion.

