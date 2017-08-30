Weather Blog: Nice Day Across The Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A nice day all across the region, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s and still very comfortable humidity.

Tomorrow we will warm up a few degrees, and it will feel more like August. A cold front with a batch of drier Canadian air will move across the area later tomorrow and bring a cooler day for Friday.

The remnants of Harvey will spread clouds and some rain into the region later Friday and will continue at times on Saturday.

The heaviest of the rains will fall south of our region in Virginia and the Carolina’s.

By Sunday slow clearing will make for a drier day, and now Labor Day appears to be dry sunny and pleasantly warm!

We are watching another tropical storm far out in the Eastern Atlantic by the name of Irma, but at this point we cannot predict its long term movement, so we will continue to track into next week.

