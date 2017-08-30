FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Death Toll From Harvey Rises To At Least 20 | Maryland Volunteers Head To Flood-Ravaged Texas; Churches Collecting Donations| How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Weather Blog: Nice Day Across The Region

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk, Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A nice day all across the region, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s and still very comfortable humidity.

Tomorrow we will warm up a few degrees, and it will feel more like August. A cold front with a batch of drier Canadian air will move across the area later tomorrow and bring a cooler day for Friday.

The remnants of Harvey will spread clouds and some rain into the region later Friday and will continue at times on Saturday.

The heaviest of the rains will fall south of our region in Virginia and the Carolina’s.

By Sunday slow clearing will make for a drier day, and now Labor Day appears to be dry sunny and pleasantly warm!

We are watching another tropical storm far out in the Eastern Atlantic by the name of Irma, but at this point we cannot predict its long term movement, so we will continue to track into next week.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch