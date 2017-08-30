FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Death Toll From Harvey Rises To At Least 20 | Maryland Volunteers Head To Flood-Ravaged Texas; Churches Collecting Donations| How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar

West Virginia Police: Woman Branded With Horseshoe, Fork

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man allegedly branded a woman with a horseshoe and a fork.

News outlets report Ervin Harold of Bluefield was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault.

Bluefield Police Detective J.B. Fox says Harold allegedly held the woman against a wall last week and branded her twice with a horseshoe and once with a fork. Fox says Harold allegedly held the horseshoe with a coat hanger so he wouldn’t burn himself.

The woman sought treatment at a hospital.

Harold was being held Tuesday on $10,500 bond in the Bluefield City Jail. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had an attorney.

