Ravens Donating $1 Million To Help Houston Recovery From Harvey

TOPSHOT - People view the flooded highways in Houston on August 27, 2017 as the city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. Massive flooding unleashed by deadly monster storm Harvey left Houston -- the fourth-largest city in the United States -- increasingly isolated Sunday as its airports and highways shut down and residents fled homes waist-deep in water. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas B. Shea (Photo credit should read THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are donating $1 million to help Houston citizens recover from the overwhelming damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, the team announced Thursday.

The gift will be given to the United Way of Greater Houston, with the funds distributed to the United Way Relief Fund for Hurricane Harvey, the Salvation Army of Houston and the Red Cross.

Harvey came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and hovered over the region for days, causing record flooding. The confirmed death toll from the storm stood Thursday at 31.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that more than 37,000 homes have sustained major damage and nearly 7,000 have been destroyed by floods.

