2 Arrested After Trying To Rob Bar Where Cops Were Having Retirement Party

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are being held on armed robbery charges after allegedly trying to rob a Woodlawn bar that was packed with police officers who had gathered to celebrate a colleague’s retirement.

According to our media partners The Baltimore Sun, 21-year-old Joseph McInnis III and 22-year-old Tyree McCoy barged into Monaghan’s Pub around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29. The pair, wearing masks, reportedly held up a worker at the register and demanded cash before fleeing the bar.

Unknown to the suspected robbers, the customers were all ready and willing to chase after them. McInnis and McCoy were reportedly tracked down and quickly caught by a group of off-duty cops from the party.

The officers didn’t need to wait long for assistance because there is another police precinct right across the street from the bar.

“It’s kind of odd you would even attempt it,” said Monaghan’s Pub owner Jack Milani told The Sun. “Officers are always in here. There was a decent amount of them.”

According to a Baltimore County police spokesman, the party was being held for Sergeant David Neral who had been with the department since 1988.

