From Bullock To DiCaprio, A Look At Stars’ Harvey Donations

HOUSTON (AP) — A pair of Oscar winners, Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio, are leading the way in stars’ donations to relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, but they’re not alone. Numerous other celebrities have pledged sizable amounts to charities.

Here’s a list of stars who have publicly pledged to donate:

— Sandra Bullock, $1 million to the American Red Cross

— Leonardo DiCaprio, $1 million to the new United Way Harvey Recovery Fund

— Tyler Perry, $250,000 to Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, $250,000 to Beyonce’s pastor Rudy Rasmus and his Bread of Life organization and is assessing how to donate another $500,000 to Harvey relief

— Miley Cyrus, $500,000 to the American Red Cross, Best Friends, the Greater Houston Community Fund and other charities

— Solange, all earnings from her Sept. 28 show in Boston to those affected by Harvey, as well as $3 from each ticket from her Oct. 3 show in New York

— The Kardashian family, $250,000 each to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army

— Country singer Chris Young, $100,000 to the American Red Cross

— Fall Out Boy, all proceeds from their Nov. 7 show in Houston would go to Harvey relief

— Kevin Hart, $50,000 to the American Red Cross

— “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles, $50,000 to Random Acts

— The Chainsmokers, $30,000 to the American Red Cross

— Ellen DeGeneres, $25,000 to the American Red Cross and SPCA Texas

— D.J. Khaled, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Jennifer Lopez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Alex Rodriguez, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— Wendy Williams, $25,000 to the American Red Cross

— The Texas Tenors, all of the sales from their new single, “Rise,” to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

