Police Investigating Shooting, Crash In Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has been taken to Shock Trauma following a shooting and crash in Harford County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Edgewood where the man suffered an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Harr Park Court where there was also a motor vehicle crash on Cedar Drive.

Officials closed off Edgewood Road between Hanson Road and Willoughby Beach Road.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

