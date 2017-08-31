Police Investigating Shooting, Crash In Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has been taken to Shock Trauma following a shooting and crash in Harford County Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Edgewood where the man suffered an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Harr Park Court where there was also a motor vehicle crash on Cedar Drive.
Officials closed off Edgewood Road between Hanson Road and Willoughby Beach Road.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook