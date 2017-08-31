FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Official Confirms 6 More Harvey-Related Deaths, Bringing Total To 31 | How You Can Help Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Treasury Secretary: Putting Harriet Tubman On $20 Not A Priority

Filed Under: Harriet Tubman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last April, the Treasury Department announced that Harriet Tubman would become the first black woman on U.S. paper currency.

There has never been a set time for when the new $20 bill will be issued, but the department has committed to completing the design for it by 2020.

But in an interview Thursday, current Treasury Secretery Steven Mnuchin said getting the bill changed is not something he’s focused on.

“Ultimately we will be looking at this issue, [but] It’s not something that I’m focused on at the moment,” he said, noting that he’s more concerned with anti-counterfeiting features on paper money.

Tubman, an African-American abolitionist who was born in Maryland and is best known for being a “conductor” of the Underground Railroad that led slaves to freedom, would replace the image of Andrew Jackson on the bill.

Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, was a slave owner and an architect of the infamous Trail of Tears via his signing of the Indian Removal Act of 1830.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch