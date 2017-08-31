FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Official Confirms 6 More Harvey-Related Deaths, Bringing Total To 31 | How You Can Help Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Ohio Man Charged With Murder In Beating Death Of Toddler

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old Ohio man has been charged with murder for the beating death of a 15-month-old girl.

Tariq Debardeleben is scheduled to appear in Bedford Municipal Court on Thursday after being charged Wednesday by prosecutors in Warrensville Heights.

Police say Morgan Dillard suffered the injuries while Debardeleben babysat her at a Warrensville Heights home. Police say she was found unresponsive Saturday morning and died later that day at a hospital.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has said the baby died from blunt impact injuries to the head and abdomen and had a fractured skull.

It’s unclear if Debardeleben has an attorney.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch