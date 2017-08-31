Weather Blog: Harvey Brings Rain To Maryland

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Official Confirms 6 More Harvey-Related Deaths, Bringing Total To 31 | How You Can Help Harvey Victims

By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The remnants of once very powerful and catastrophic Hurricane Harvey will bring a bit of rain to Maryland starting later tomorrow.

We expect about .50″ to one inch, before it ends on Sunday morning. It will be very cool until Sunday, as well. We expect the sun to reappear by later Sunday, and warm it up once again.

On Monday, we do expect a nicer warmer, and mainly sunny day to cap off the Labor Day weekend!

Enjoy and be safe.

