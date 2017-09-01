Reynolds, Taliaferro, Zuttah Among Notable Baltimore Ravens Waived

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s the time of year where NFL teams across the country have to shrink their rosters down to 53 players following the conclusion of the preseason.

The Baltimore Ravens had some notable players waived Friday.

Former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds was cut after managing to make the team’s practice squad in his rookie year. Reynolds made the transition to being a wide receiver/return specialist for the Ravens but now has to look elsewhere for a roster spot.

Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro was also cut after spending a few seasons with the Ravens. Taliaferro was expected to add depth in the Ravens’ backfield but has been plagued by injuries since his rookie year.

Veteran Jeremy Zuttah’s second stint with the Ravens was also cut short with his dismissal Friday. Zuttah spent the last three seasons with the Ravens, even being named to the Pro Bowl this past season, but was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in the off-season. After the retirement of John Urschel and season-ending injuries to Alex Lewis and rookie Nico Siragusa, the Ravens resigned Zuttah, which ultimately led to him parting ways with the team for a second time.

A list of the Ravens’ cuts and players placed on Injured Reserve:

Waived the following players:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College Allen, Kenny P/K 6-3 223 R Michigan Allen, Randy LB 6-1 243 R South Alabama Board, C.J. WR 6-0 178 R Tennessee-Chattanooga Broxton, Jarell G 6-3 333 1 Baylor Foster, Otha DB 6-0 205 1 West Alabama Joseph, Roubbens T 6-4 312 R Buffalo Nelson, Derrick C 6-3 295 R Rutgers Pepper, Taybor LS 6-4 245 R Michigan State Pughsley, Jarrod G 6-4 320 1 Akron Reynolds, Keenan WR/RS 5-10 185 1 Navy Taliaferro, Lorenzo FB/RB 6-0 232 4 Coastal Carolina Wesley, De’Ondre G/T 6-6 331 3 BYU

Terminated the contract of the following vested veterans:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College Donnell, Larry TE 6-6 265 5 Grambling State Lewis, Thaddeus QB 6-2 219 5 Duke Rainey, Bobby RB 5-8 212 6 Western Kentucky Wade, Trevin CB 5-10 190 5 Arizona Whalen, Griff WR 5-11 190 5 Stanford Zuttah, Jeremy G/C 6-4 300 10 Rutgers

Placed the following players on Injured Reserve:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College Dixon, Kenneth RB 5-10 223 2 Louisiana Tech Lewis, Alex G/T 6-6 315 2 Nebraska McClellan, Albert LB 6-2 250 7 Marshall Siragusa, Nico G 6-4 320 R San Diego State White, Tim WR 5-10 181 R Arizona State Young, Tavon CB 5-9 177 2 Temple (from Active PUP List)

