Reynolds, Taliaferro, Zuttah Among Notable Baltimore Ravens Waived

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s the time of year where NFL teams across the country have to shrink their rosters down to 53 players following the conclusion of the preseason.

The Baltimore Ravens had some notable players waived Friday.

Former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds was cut after managing to make the team’s practice squad in his rookie year. Reynolds made the transition to being a wide receiver/return specialist for the Ravens but now has to look elsewhere for a roster spot.

Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro was also cut after spending a few seasons with the Ravens. Taliaferro was expected to add depth in the Ravens’ backfield but has been plagued by injuries since his rookie year.

Veteran Jeremy Zuttah’s second stint with the Ravens was also cut short with his dismissal Friday. Zuttah spent the last three seasons with the Ravens, even being named to the Pro Bowl this past season, but was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in the off-season. After the retirement of John Urschel and season-ending injuries to Alex Lewis and rookie Nico Siragusa, the Ravens resigned Zuttah, which ultimately led to him parting ways with the team for a second time.

A list of the Ravens’ cuts and players placed on Injured Reserve:

Waived the following players:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Allen, Kenny P/K 6-3 223 R Michigan
Allen, Randy LB 6-1 243 R South Alabama
Board, C.J. WR 6-0 178 R Tennessee-Chattanooga
Broxton, Jarell G 6-3 333 1 Baylor
Foster, Otha DB 6-0 205 1 West Alabama
Joseph, Roubbens T 6-4 312 R Buffalo
Nelson, Derrick C 6-3 295 R Rutgers
Pepper, Taybor LS 6-4 245 R Michigan State
Pughsley, Jarrod G 6-4 320 1 Akron
Reynolds, Keenan WR/RS 5-10 185 1 Navy
Taliaferro, Lorenzo FB/RB 6-0 232 4 Coastal Carolina
Wesley, De’Ondre G/T 6-6 331 3 BYU

 

Terminated the contract of the following vested veterans:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Donnell, Larry TE 6-6 265 5 Grambling State
Lewis, Thaddeus QB 6-2 219 5 Duke
Rainey, Bobby RB 5-8 212 6 Western Kentucky
Wade, Trevin CB 5-10 190 5 Arizona
Whalen, Griff WR 5-11 190 5 Stanford
Zuttah, Jeremy G/C 6-4 300 10 Rutgers

 

Placed the following players on Injured Reserve:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Dixon, Kenneth RB 5-10 223 2 Louisiana Tech
Lewis, Alex G/T 6-6 315 2 Nebraska
McClellan, Albert LB 6-2 250 7 Marshall
Siragusa, Nico G 6-4 320 R San Diego State
White, Tim WR 5-10 181 R Arizona State
Young, Tavon CB 5-9 177 2 Temple         (from Active PUP List)

 

