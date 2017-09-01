FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Officials Raise Harvey-Related Death Toll To 39 | How You Can Help Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Gas Prices Surge Higher As Drivers Rush To Fill Their Tanks

Filed Under: Gas prices

ATLANTA (AP) — Gasoline prices rose several cents overnight amid continuing fears of shortages in Texas and several other states in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey’s strike on the Gulf Coast.

The American Automobile Association said early Friday that the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose in one day from $2.45 Thursday to $2.52 Friday.

At least two major pipelines — one that ships gasoline across the southern United States and to New York, and another that flows north to Chicago — have been slowed or stopped because of flooding and damage.

AAA said early Friday gas prices rose at least .15 cents in 24 hours in Dallas; El Paso, Texas; and Athens, Georgia.

In Dallas, drivers lined up at gas pumps Thursday as some stations ran out of fuel.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch