Maine Fisherman Catches Magical-Looking, Iridescent Lobster

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association has shared a picture of a unique-looking lobster that it says probably has a genetic condition called Leucism.

It was caught by Alex Todd of Chebeague Island, Maine.

“A normal lobster gets its color by mixing yellow, blue, and red protein pigments,” the Fisherman’s Association wrote on its Facebook page. “Through different genetic mutations you can get a blue, yellow, or red (uncooked) lobster. You can also get strange mixtures of those colors as well.”

Leucism, though, causes a partial loss of pigment. Not a total loss, like albinism causes, which is why some hints of blue can still be seen on the shell.

