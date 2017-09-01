Maryland Senators Call Out Treasury Secretary For Harriet Tubman Currency Comments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said replacing Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is something to consider, but there are more important issues to focus on.

In an interview with CNBC Thursday, Mnuchin raised speculation that putting Tubman on U.S. currency won’t happen. He said it is something they will consider, but right now, there are a lot more important issues to focus on.

Last year the expectation was that Tubman’s story of slavery and her mission of freedom would gain a place of honor on U.S. currency.

The U.S. Treasury confirmed Thursday, the former slave, and iconic abolitionist will replace Andrew Jackson, who was a slave owner.

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin joined Governor Larry Hogan in the official opening of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Center in Dorchester County in March.

“A woman could grow up as a slave remain illiterate and through her heroism and vision and her determination helped to change the course of this country,” said former treasury secretary Jack Lew in 2016.

A letter to Mnuchin from Maryland Senators Cardin and Chris Van Hollen said:

“We were concerned when you refused to commit to taking this notable step to put a woman on our currency and recognize an American hero. Those we honor on currency make a statement about our nation and our values. We urge you to move forward to honor Harriet Tubman and make a strong statement about our nation’s commitment to equality and justice.”

In April of last year, Donald Trump praised Andrew Jackson and said it would be “pretty rough,” taking him off the bill. He called it “pure political correctness.”

The change was planned to take place in 2020, which is the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.

