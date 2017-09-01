FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Officials Raise Harvey-Related Death Toll To 39 | How You Can Help Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Officials Raise Harvey-Related Death Toll To 39

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are raising Harvey’s death toll to 39 almost a week after the storm slammed into the Texas coast.

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences spokeswoman Tricia Bentley said Thursday night that the office has confirmed seven more storm-related deaths.

Harris County is home to Houston and has so far accounted for 25 deaths from the storm. Bentley said earlier in the day that their morgue was close to capacity because bodies were piling up from the storm and from other deaths in the fourth-largest city in the U.S.

She said the backlog eased a little Thursday as some funeral homes were able to pick up remains.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch