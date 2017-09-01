FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Officials Raise Harvey-Related Death Toll To 39 | How You Can Help Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Heavily Tattooed Escaped Inmate Found In Pennsylvania

Filed Under: Escaped inmate
Courtesy: U.S. Marshals' New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands has been arrested in Pennsylvania, three days after he failed to return to a halfway house.

The U.S. Marshals’ New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was found at a residence in Howard, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night. He was arrested without incident, as was another man wanted on a probation violation.

Judkins, who failed to return to a halfway house on Monday night, was serving part of a 27-month sentence for assault on a fellow inmate in federal prison.

Authorities say the assault happened while Judkins was serving a 17½-year sentence for a 1999 bank robbery.

Judkins was scheduled to appear in court in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Friday; it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch