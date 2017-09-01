Weather Blog: Cool And Cloudy Weekend Ahead

Clouds have been with us almost all day, with a bit of rain moving in this evening. Overnight more rain is likely, with more on tap at times tomorrow as well. Cool temperatures will make for a rather raw day. By Sunday, drier air will allow sunshine and warmer temperatures to return, with even nicer conditions on Monday!

Irma continues to plod across the far eastern Atlantic and will need to be closely watched over the next week or more. It’s unclear what path the hurricane will take in the long run, so stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Have a nice safe holiday. Bob Turk