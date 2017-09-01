WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Weather Blog: Cool And Cloudy Weekend Ahead

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

Clouds have been with us almost all day, with a bit of rain moving in this evening. Overnight more rain is likely, with more on tap at times tomorrow as well. Cool temperatures will make for a rather raw day. By Sunday, drier air will allow sunshine and warmer temperatures to return, with even nicer conditions on Monday!

Irma continues to plod across the far eastern Atlantic and will need to be closely watched over the next week or more. It’s unclear what path the hurricane will take in the long run, so stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Have a nice safe holiday. Bob Turk

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch