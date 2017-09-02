Festivities Are Underway In Ocean City For Labor Day Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many people are heading to Ocean City to celebrate Labor Day. This is the last weekend of the summer for those heading back to school.

Tracey Leong explains what you can expect this holiday weekend if you are planning a trip to the Eastern Shore.

Labor Day weekend concludes the 100 days of summer in Ocean City, and the town is planning extra family activities to accommodate the influx of visitors while celebrating the end of summer.

“I come to the beach because of the french fries, of course, that’s a tradition, the popcorn and having family time and getting to the beach to get my tan on,” says Melyn Rhodes.

Ocean City is overflowing with attractions.

“We’re going to go fishing again, probably come back here to jet ski and take the kids out to dinner,” says Brad Covey.

The beach town has become a friendly destination for all generations.

“The people are so nice, they’re so nice, we see people on the street and they speak to you,” says Jessica Forcey.

It’s also an affordable vacation spot.

“You’ve got your accomodations, you’ve got your entertainment and the different things, going out to dinner, so we try to do lots of free fun activities,” says Melanie Pursel, with the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.

This Labor Day weekend, you can catch the beach fireworks and watch the entertainment from the boardwalk or shore, and even see a concert in the park.

“Enjoy the boardwalk, amusements, and activities going on, and just have a great family fun time and that’s what ocean city is all about,” says Pursel.

Ocean City is a town full of traditions that keep folks returning every year.

The Labor Day weekend fireworks show promises to be even bigger and better than July Fourth, this is also the last weekend to catch the boardwalk light show.

For a full list of Labor Day events this weekend CLICK HERE.

