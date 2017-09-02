Orioles Helping Feed 25,000 Meals To Those In Need

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This season, the Baltimore Orioles are celebrating 25 years at Orioles Park at Camden Yards.

As part of their year-long celebration, the team is serving up 25,000 meals to some new fans half a world away.

On a soggy, soaked Saturday inside Orioles Park, some 250 volunteers are working to provide a ray of hope to thousands of people far away.

“They are here today because they want to feed the hungry,” said Thomas Awiapo.

Sorting, packing, and wrapping. Inside the boxes are nutritious meals.

For those set to receive it, it’s life.

“I’ve been a victim of hunger before,” Awiapo said.

Trying to prevent hunger is why the Orioles and Catholic Relief Services are teaming up to provide 25,000 meals to people in the west African nation of Burkina Faso.

“I grew up in a village in Ghana,” said Awiapo. “A village without electricity, without running water, without a facilities.”

Awiapo knows first hand what it’s like to go without food.

When his parents died, he and his young brothers were left to fend for themselves.

Two of his brothers died from starvation.

But he says when members of Catholic Relief Services built a school in his village, school started to come with a snack.

“Today, I stand here today, still alive. Joyfully still alive,” Awiapo said.

He says he’s grateful to so many hoping to change the lives of many with one meal or one snack at a time.

“How just a little kindness as something as just a little snack can make a difference in the life of somebody,” he said.

The organization provides relief and aid to people in 100 counties around the world.

