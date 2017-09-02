Weather Blog: Cool, Scattered Showers For Labor Day Weekend

Today
Rain or drizzle likely. Patchy fog after 3 p.m.
Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 65.
Chance of precipitation is 60%.
New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers likely before midnight then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m.
Patchy fog before 7 p.m., then patchy fog after midnight.
Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 61.
Chance of precipitation is 60%.
New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
A chance of showers before 9 a.m.
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.