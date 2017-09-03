Officer Injured After Responding To Crash On I-83

WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for a back injury after responding to an accident on I-83 Sunday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at 8 a.m., just before Cold Spring Ln. in the southbound lanes.

An officer who responded to the scene reported having a back injury, and was taken to Shock Trauma. At last check, the officer is said to be in good condition.

Traffic was diverted for a time, but lanes were reopened about an hour later.

Fire crews also responded to the scene.

  1. Harry Paratestes (@HarryParateste1) says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Why in the work did they send him to Shock Trauma for a back injury? Shock Trauma should just be used in cases of life threatening injuries. Do you have any idea what it costs the taxpayers to use Shock Trauma for “back injuries”?

