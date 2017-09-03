WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Katharine Hepburn’s Connecticut Home Sells For $11.5 Million

Filed Under: katharine hepburn

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — The late actress Katharine Hepburn’s home along the Connecticut shore has sold for $11.5 million after several years on the market.

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty agent Colette Harron says the 8,400-square-foot (781-sqare-meter) home in Old Saybrook sold Aug. 25. She says the home has six bedrooms and sits on 1.5 acres overlooking Long Island Sound.

The buyer’s name has not been disclosed.

The seller was New York developer Frank Sciame. He bought the original 4-acre (1.6-hectare) property for $6 million in 2004, a year after Hepburn died at the Colonial-style home at age 96. He made extensive renovations and tried to sell the property for $30 million.

A second house built by the developer on a separate 1.3-acre parcel of the original estate remains listed at about $5.9 million.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch